Haleon plc (HLN) down -16.93% since start of the year

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) is -16.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.49 for the next 12 months. It is also -63.95% off the consensus price target high of $3.80 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -122.5% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is -7.08% and -9.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.99 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -9.63% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -11.00% in the last 1 month, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Haleon plc (HLN) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $28.72B and $11.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22. Distance from 52-week low is 4.71% and -26.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Haleon plc (HLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haleon plc (HLN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Haleon plc (HLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.61B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.33%.