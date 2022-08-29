Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is -42.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.07 and a high of $93.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $55.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.92%.

Currently trading at $50.17, the stock is -7.96% and -0.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.79 million and changing -8.93% at the moment leaves the stock -22.71% off its SMA200. MRVL registered -20.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.03%.

The stock witnessed a -6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has around 6729 employees, a market worth around $46.82B and $5.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.82. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.16% and -46.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.40% this year.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 848.00M, and float is at 844.94M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GAYNOR MITCHELL,the company’sEVP, CALO. SEC filings show that GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Christman Dan (EVP, Storage Products Group) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $57.28 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92203.0 shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, GAYNOR MITCHELL (EVP, CALO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.67 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 115,563 shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -26.32% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 7.23% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -2.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.