Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is -51.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.25 and a high of $384.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $168.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.0% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.6% off the consensus price target high of $292.00 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -7.85% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.78, the stock is -4.69% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.94 million and changing -4.15% at the moment leaves the stock -30.24% off its SMA200. META registered -55.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.14%.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.58%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 83553 employees, a market worth around $453.60B and $119.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.88% and -57.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.00%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 2.27B with Short Float at 1.27%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $162.48 per share for a total of $55568.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23664.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Bosworth Andrew (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $176.48 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98519.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Bosworth Andrew (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 17,428 shares at an average price of $176.48 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 10.90% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -10.36% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -21.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.