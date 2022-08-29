Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:RTX Stock Is Going Next

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is 8.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.00 and a high of $106.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $96.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.61% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.58% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.91% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.52, the stock is -0.15% and 0.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 0.38% off its SMA200. RTX registered 10.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.69%.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.56%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $141.94B and $65.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.38% and -11.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.80% this year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.60%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $99.00 per share for a total of $19800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7700.0 shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Dumais Michael R (EVP,Chf Transformation Officer) sold a total of 7,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $101.45 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73761.0 shares of the RTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Dumais Michael R (EVP,Chf Transformation Officer) disposed off 6,883 shares at an average price of $97.74 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 78,507 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -24.00% down over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 9.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.