The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -13.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.50 and a high of $165.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $145.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.95% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $142.29, the stock is -2.57% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -6.23% off its SMA200. PG registered -0.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.08%.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $348.16B and $80.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.52 and Fwd P/E is 22.21. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -13.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.40B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 0.55%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Jennifer L.,the company’sCEO – Health Care. SEC filings show that Davis Jennifer L. sold 27,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $147.95 per share for a total of $4.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32895.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Coombe Gary A (CEO – Grooming) sold a total of 12,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $149.21 per share for $1.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29489.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) disposed off 1,289 shares at an average price of $149.15 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 7,841 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.21% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -16.71% lower over the same period.