These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -27.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is -5.13% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -4.60% at the moment leaves the stock -20.75% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -48.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.58%.

The stock witnessed a 11.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.27%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $766.61M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.66% and -62.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.81M, and float is at 188.13M with Short Float at 28.56%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mize Gary W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mize Gary W. sold 9,883 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $30474.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr. (VP-General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 18,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $3.08 per share for $55629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Bowron Kimberly T (Chief People Officer) disposed off 14,681 shares at an average price of $3.08 for $45269.0. The insider now directly holds 191,153 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).