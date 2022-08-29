Things appear to be looking up for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is 61.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $16.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NERV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.48% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.81% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is 165.33% and 204.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63.53 million and changing 58.19% at the moment leaves the stock 92.93% off its SMA200. NERV registered -30.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 89.33%.

The stock witnessed a 288.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 231.09%, and is 232.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.63% over the week and 28.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 311.55% and -38.51% from its 52-week high.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.34M, and float is at 5.16M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kupfer David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kupfer David sold 55,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $48959.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) that is trading -73.79% down over the past 12 months and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) that is -35.61% lower over the same period. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is -62.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.