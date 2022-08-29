Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) is -68.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -9.24% and -46.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.6 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -62.35% off its SMA200. TMBR registered -87.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.07%.

The stock witnessed a -45.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.56%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 13.97% over the month.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $15.86M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.89% and -88.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.80%).

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.61M, and float is at 63.57M with Short Float at 17.01%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koconis John,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Koconis John bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $7686.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Mendelsohn Alan (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.47 per share for $4700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the TMBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Sitar Edward J (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $6900.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR).