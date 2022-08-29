Toast Inc. (TOST) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -46.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $69.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.72, the stock is 3.58% and 18.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock -17.85% off its SMA200. TOST registered a loss of -7.60% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 17.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.69%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $10.25B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.18% and -73.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bennett Richard Kent,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bennett Richard Kent sold 150,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $18.95 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Bennett Richard Kent (Director) sold a total of 150,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $19.49 per share for $2.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Comparato Christopher P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,377 shares at an average price of $15.44 for $36703.0. The insider now directly holds 322,272 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).