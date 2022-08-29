Why Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) is -84.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -75.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -75.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 15.09% and 10.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -71.49% off its SMA200. TUEM registered -91.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.48%.

The stock witnessed a 75.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.75%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.33% over the week and 26.10% over the month.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $31.67M and $765.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.52% and -92.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.10M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 9.18%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hand Fred,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Hand Fred bought 227,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Tuesday Morning Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Metcalf Paul (CMO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $1.68 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the TUEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Baumann William (EVP & CIO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM).