Will Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) is 82.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $13.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KAVL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 16.89% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -9.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.95% off its SMA200. KAVL registered -76.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.49%.

The stock witnessed a 17.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.41%, and is 21.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.63% over the week and 10.57% over the month.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $47.10M and $9.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.22. Distance from 52-week low is 161.54% and -89.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.40%).

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.20% this year.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.70M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.