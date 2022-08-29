Will Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 63.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $9.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -9.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.64, the stock is 5.71% and 11.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.15 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 23.50% off its SMA200. SWN registered 81.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.03%.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.18%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $11.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.60. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.52% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.00%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 3.58%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 84.87% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 127.08% higher over the same period.