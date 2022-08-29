ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) down -28.19% since start of the year

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is -28.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.31 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.76% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 7.8% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.10, the stock is -2.50% and 13.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.46% off its SMA200. ZI registered -25.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.88%.

The stock witnessed a 22.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.63%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 2742 employees, a market worth around $19.30B and $928.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1773.08 and Fwd P/E is 44.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.10% and -41.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 372.90% this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 401.10M, and float is at 270.71M with Short Float at 5.10%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 180 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 169 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlyle Group Inc.,the company’sFormer 10% owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $50.85 per share for a total of $8.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40.31 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. (Former 10% owner) sold a total of 167,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $50.85 per share for $8.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.31 million shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 94,989 shares at an average price of $49.79 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 40,475,617 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).