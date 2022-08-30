Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -15.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.65, the stock is -10.60% and 19.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.11% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -53.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.71%.

The stock witnessed a 30.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.56%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $68.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.59% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shahida Darius,the company’sChief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer. SEC filings show that Shahida Darius sold 16,069 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $51099.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) sold a total of 16,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $5.39 per share for $88558.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Fielding Stephanie (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,269 shares at an average price of $5.39 for $17620.0. The insider now directly holds 113,079 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).