Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is 35.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.85 and a high of $71.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $67.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09%.

Currently trading at $69.69, the stock is 6.24% and 18.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 26.35% off its SMA200. CAH registered 34.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.03%.

The stock witnessed a 17.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.78%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $19.41B and $181.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.00% and -2.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 270.58M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snow Ola M,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Snow Ola M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $49.17 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36969.0 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -22.50% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 26.51% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 19.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.