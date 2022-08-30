CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) up 60.13% since start of the year

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is 60.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.04 and a high of $119.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $118.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.01%.

Currently trading at $113.34, the stock is 9.08% and 21.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 31.96% off its SMA200. CF registered 150.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.60%.

The stock witnessed a 18.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.41%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $22.40B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.30 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.36% and -5.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.20M, and float is at 198.42M with Short Float at 2.83%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noonan Anne P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $118.64 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26411.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Frost Bert A (Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn) sold a total of 20,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $112.01 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41424.0 shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Will W Anthony (President & CEO) disposed off 102,520 shares at an average price of $110.16 for $11.29 million. The insider now directly holds 322,916 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading 61.59% up over the past 12 months.