Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -32.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.63 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.3% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.29% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.66, the stock is -3.98% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -11.95% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -9.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.50%.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 7241 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.09% and -34.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.20M, and float is at 148.37M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GARY B,the company’sPresident, CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH GARY B sold 3,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $54.63 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $54.29 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89801.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Rothenstein David M (Sr. VP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $54.21 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 243,623 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -22.55% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 1.75% higher over the same period.