Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -6.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.20 and a high of $85.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $79.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $79.59, the stock is -1.79% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 0.62% off its SMA200. CL registered 2.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.43%.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $67.82B and $17.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.53 and Fwd P/E is 24.05. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.24% and -7.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 836.80M, and float is at 826.91M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniels Jennifer,the company’sCLO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Daniels Jennifer sold 24,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $81.25 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48163.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Wallace Noel R. (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 51,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $81.27 per share for $4.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Wallace Noel R. (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $79.34 for $3.97 million. The insider now directly holds 221,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -0.44% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -18.93% lower over the same period.