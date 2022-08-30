Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EA Stock Is Going Next

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is -1.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.24 and a high of $147.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $132.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57%.

Currently trading at $129.60, the stock is -0.86% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. EA registered -9.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.38%.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.45%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 12900 employees, a market worth around $34.79B and $7.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -12.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.00M, and float is at 276.57M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schatz Jacob J.,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schatz Jacob J. sold 6,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $132.52 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17251.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Ubinas Luis A (Director) sold a total of 1,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $131.08 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Moss Kenneth A (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 30,713 shares at an average price of $131.28 for $4.03 million. The insider now directly holds 249,539 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading -64.03% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -4.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.