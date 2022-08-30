Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) down -2.23% since start of the year

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is -2.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is 11.82% and 33.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 8.02% at the moment leaves the stock 29.03% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 39.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%.

The stock witnessed a 17.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.43%, and is 11.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2441 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.23 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.80% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.40% this year.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.91M, and float is at 126.20M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Remi,the company’sEVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $12.79 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84454.0 shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Vitalone Joseph A (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 46,682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $12.83 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44979.0 shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Thomas Remi (EVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.83 for $88300.0. The insider now directly holds 94,454 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -32.38% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 1.75% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 9.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.