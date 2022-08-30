Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) – The 70.0% Upside Potential Remains

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) is -62.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $6.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIPO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 49.03% higher than the price target low of $2.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 15.88% and 20.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -43.63% off its SMA200. HIPO registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.88%.

The stock witnessed a 22.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.00%, and is 24.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) has around 706 employees, a market worth around $584.08M and $106.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.29% and -84.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.70%).

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hippo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -442.80% this year.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 566.11M, and float is at 449.07M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCathron Richard,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that McCathron Richard bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $3.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.91 million shares.

Hippo Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Landman Sam (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $3.72 per share for $22320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11813.0 shares of the HIPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Wand Assaf () acquired 40,650 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 17,151,793 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO).