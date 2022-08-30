Is Asana Inc. (ASAN) a good stock to buy now?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -74.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is -20.65% and -9.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -58.35% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -75.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.87%.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is -6.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $422.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.50% and -87.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.59M, and float is at 72.79M with Short Float at 18.04%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wan Tim M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wan Tim M sold 3,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $18.20 per share for a total of $58295.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $18.20 per share for $22732.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 4,167 shares at an average price of $29.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 165,076 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).