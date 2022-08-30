Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -76.43% Change This Year

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -76.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -7.12% and -15.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.85 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -61.44% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -93.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.19%.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.57%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $28.23M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.90% and -93.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.20%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.70M, and float is at 73.47M with Short Float at 7.37%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lizak Carol R.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lizak Carol R. bought 7,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $2.51 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7968.0 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that CONTE LISA A (CEO and President) bought a total of 7,968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $2.51 per share for $20000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8003.0 shares of the JAGX stock.