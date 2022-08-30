JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) up 32.01% since start of the year

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is 32.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.41 and a high of $76.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $59.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $388.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.37% off the consensus price target high of $521.55 offered by analysts, but current levels are 45.54% higher than the price target low of $111.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.67, the stock is -1.14% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 13.54% off its SMA200. JKS registered 36.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.88%.

The stock witnessed a -8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 31030 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $6.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.34% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.20% this year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.08M, and float is at 44.42M with Short Float at 6.80%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 20.98% up over the past 12 months and Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) that is 24.82% higher over the same period. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is -12.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.