Livent Corporation (LTHM) up 32.94% since start of the year

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is 32.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.35 and a high of $34.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -24.65% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.41, the stock is 13.52% and 29.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 28.40% off its SMA200. LTHM registered 30.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.62%.

The stock witnessed a 30.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.03%, and is 12.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $588.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.92 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.49% and -6.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.90% this year.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.60M, and float is at 160.59M with Short Float at 14.12%.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antoniazzi Gilberto,the company’sVice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $23.32 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47386.0 shares.

Livent Corporation (LTHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 20.42% up over the past 12 months. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is 53.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.