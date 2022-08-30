Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) is 30.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $23.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNDT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.86, the stock is 0.07% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 13.27% off its SMA200. MNDT registered 23.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.93.

The stock witnessed a 0.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.14% over the week and 0.21% over the month.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) has around 2335 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $522.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.19% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mandiant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.22M, and float is at 227.77M with Short Float at 17.25%.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alexy Kimberly,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Alexy Kimberly sold 23,104 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70148.0 shares.

Mandiant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Robbins William T (EVP & CRO) sold a total of 150,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $22.02 per share for $3.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the MNDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, VERDECANNA FRANK (EVP & CFO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.02 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 520,633 shares of Mandiant Inc. (MNDT).

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -3.75% down over the past 12 months and Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is 33.38% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 9.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.