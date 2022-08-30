PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is 0.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $149.48 and a high of $181.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $175.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.75% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -9.06% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.49, the stock is -1.62% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.24% off its SMA200. PEP registered 12.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.57%.

The stock witnessed a -0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.58%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 309000 employees, a market worth around $246.63B and $81.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.74 and Fwd P/E is 24.25. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.73% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepsiCo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/12/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.63%.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krishnan Ramkumar,the company’sCEO Intl Beverages & CCO. SEC filings show that Krishnan Ramkumar sold 3,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $174.83 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50577.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Williams Steven C (CEO, PFNA) sold a total of 1,753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $171.18 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70892.0 shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Tanner Kirk (CEO, PBNA) disposed off 13,679 shares at an average price of $174.15 for $2.38 million. The insider now directly holds 90,291 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 12.72% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -26.93% lower over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 0.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.