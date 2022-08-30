Positives for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) as stock gains in recent trading

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $25.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $21.74, the stock is -1.46% and 5.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. RF registered 3.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19673 employees, a market worth around $20.82B and $4.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.71% and -14.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 934.00M, and float is at 929.67M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duggirala Amala,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33327.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.22% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -11.82% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -32.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.