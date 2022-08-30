PPL Corporation (PPL) – The 5.14% Upside Potential Remains

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is -0.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.98 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.12% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.03% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.88, the stock is 0.61% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 4.57% off its SMA200. PPL registered 2.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.18%.

The stock witnessed a 2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.58%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 5607 employees, a market worth around $22.40B and $6.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.06 and Fwd P/E is 18.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

PPL Corporation (PPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPL Corporation (PPL) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PPL Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 735.98M, and float is at 735.39M with Short Float at 1.57%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sorgi Vincent,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Sorgi Vincent sold 27,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Sorgi Vincent (President and CEO) sold a total of 27,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Bonenberger David J (President of a PPL Subsidiary) disposed off 477 shares at an average price of $27.10 for $12927.0. The insider now directly holds 34,466 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 4.33% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 19.23% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 6.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.