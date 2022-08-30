The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) – The 60.0% Upside Potential Remains

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) is -24.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 37.67% and 61.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.39 million and changing 18.34% at the moment leaves the stock 0.44% off its SMA200. OLB registered -45.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.14.

The stock witnessed a 33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.68%, and is 76.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.52% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $21.06M and $28.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.96% and -84.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.10% this year.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.70M, and float is at 9.55M with Short Float at 1.08%.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herzog John E,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Herzog John E sold 7,647 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $14607.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.14 million shares.

The OLB Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Herzog John E (10% Owner) sold a total of 42,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $1.97 per share for $83376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the OLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Herzog John E (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,188,011 shares of The OLB Group Inc. (OLB).