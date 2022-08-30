These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is -59.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.67 and a high of $257.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $61.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $60.56, the stock is -16.02% and -14.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.7 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -42.05% off its SMA200. DASH registered -67.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.30%.

The stock witnessed a -13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.45%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $24.63B and $5.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.86% and -76.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.96M, and float is at 355.78M with Short Float at 4.12%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 160 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adarkar Prabir,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Adarkar Prabir sold 62,051 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $63.76 per share for a total of $3.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Payne Christopher D (President and COO) sold a total of 16,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $63.83 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Lee Gordon S (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,809 shares at an average price of $63.80 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 100,971 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).