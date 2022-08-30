These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is 0.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.88 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.67% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.41% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.89, the stock is 0.00% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. LVS registered -13.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.60%.

The stock witnessed a 0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.45%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 44500 employees, a market worth around $29.82B and $3.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.84. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.22% and -21.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.78M with Short Float at 5.04%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -13.71% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -72.50% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -22.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.