What should you know before buying stock in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is -26.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.78 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $51.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.39% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.98% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.28, the stock is -6.24% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -19.11% off its SMA200. IIVI registered -20.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.61%.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.01%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.83% and -33.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 386.40% this year.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.32M, and float is at 83.70M with Short Float at 12.68%.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koeppen Christopher,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Koeppen Christopher sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $61.71 per share for a total of $30855.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29329.0 shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II (President) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $70.95 per share for $24832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48065.0 shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 22,610 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 268,830 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -15.68% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -28.25% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -13.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.