Why BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 9.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.45 and a high of $77.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $71.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.18% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.35% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.30, the stock is 3.77% and 8.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.41% off its SMA200. BJ registered 29.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.59%.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.02%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and $18.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -5.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.24M, and float is at 133.60M with Short Float at 3.45%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddy Robert W.,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Eddy Robert W. sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $75.10 per share for a total of $45060.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Luce Graham (SVP, Secretary) sold a total of 3,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $74.61 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28186.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) disposed off 2,758 shares at an average price of $75.19 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 224,996 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).