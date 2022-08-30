Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.19 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $66.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.37% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.64% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $66.42, the stock is -0.88% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 0.63% off its SMA200. PEG registered 3.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.45%.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.79%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12684 employees, a market worth around $33.69B and $9.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.55. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.14% and -12.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.20% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.66M, and float is at 498.16M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $65.51 per share for a total of $13102.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30521.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that IZZO RALPH (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 9,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $65.58 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, LaRossa Ralph A (COO) disposed off 1,054 shares at an average price of $65.76 for $69311.0. The insider now directly holds 61,259 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 4.33% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 28.56% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 27.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.