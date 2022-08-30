Why should you keep an eye on Prologis Inc. (PLD)?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is -24.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.46 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $128.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.35% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 5.01% higher than the price target low of $134.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.29, the stock is -4.24% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -11.67% off its SMA200. PLD registered -3.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.73%.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.02%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $97.50B and $4.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.42 and Fwd P/E is 37.97. Profit margin for the company is 75.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.57% and -27.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 740.64M, and float is at 737.85M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Modjtabai Avid,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $118.65 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that LYONS IRVING F III (Director) sold a total of 44,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $164.60 per share for $7.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22431.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, ZOLLARS WILLIAM D (Director) disposed off 1,350 shares at an average price of $155.68 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 15,606 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 18.94% up over the past 12 months and W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is 11.31% higher over the same period. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is 4.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.