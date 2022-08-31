Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is -6.80% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -8.37% off its SMA200. ARI registered -23.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.62%.

The stock witnessed a -7.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.70%, and is -5.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.87% and -26.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlton Pamela G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $12.78 per share for a total of $10647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11229.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $12.68 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65663.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Kasdin Robert A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.37 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,855 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -1.16% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -35.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.