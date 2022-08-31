Are we looking at the next big move in 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)?

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is -68.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $25.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 5.76% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.05 million and changing 11.18% at the moment leaves the stock -53.30% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -78.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.99%.

The stock witnessed a 6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.31%, and is 12.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 2216 employees, a market worth around $666.29M and $677.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is -23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.88% and -79.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.72M, and float is at 116.20M with Short Float at 11.92%.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Samuel C.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $5.07 per share for a total of $10146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Middleton Hunter (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 1,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $5.26 per share for $8496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Zinn Matthew (SVP-CLO, Secretary) disposed off 370 shares at an average price of $5.33 for $1972.0. The insider now directly holds 281,821 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -15.97% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -13.56% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -22.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.