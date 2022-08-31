Are we looking at the next big move in Knowles Corporation (KN)?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is -34.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.40 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.07% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.37, the stock is -7.44% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -23.39% off its SMA200. KN registered -23.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.81%.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.03%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Knowles Corporation (KN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $856.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.23% and -35.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Knowles Corporation (KN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knowles Corporation (KN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knowles Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 90.22M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Knowles Corporation (KN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niew Jeffrey,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Niew Jeffrey sold 77,537 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $18.91 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Knowles Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that SHAVERS CHERYL L (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $18.85 per share for $58435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52604.0 shares of the KN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Cabrera Raymond D. (SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer) disposed off 63,830 shares at an average price of $19.07 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 83,131 shares of Knowles Corporation (KN).

Knowles Corporation (KN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading 22.84% up over the past 12 months and Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) that is -35.64% lower over the same period. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 17.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.