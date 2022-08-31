Are we looking at the next big move in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -27.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.18 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.96% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 15.22% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.37, the stock is -3.34% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -20.65% off its SMA200. SPR registered -19.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.90%.

The stock witnessed a -10.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.16%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $4.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.16. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.82% and -41.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.60M, and float is at 104.04M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $31.91 per share for a total of $15955.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18641.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $49.80 per share for $24900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16125.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $38.95 for $19475.0. The insider now directly holds 16,625 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 28.99% higher over the same period.