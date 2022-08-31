Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is -39.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $8.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 44.67% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -17.39% and -21.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -25.32% off its SMA200. CERS registered -34.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.95%.

The stock witnessed a -24.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.16%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $791.28M and $182.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.48% and -48.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.94M, and float is at 171.38M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menard Chrystal,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $5.18 per share for a total of $51800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Benjamin Richard J (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $5.12 per share for $51194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Green Kevin Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 57,335 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 222,999 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) that is trading 19.03% up over the past 12 months.