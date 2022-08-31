Check out this: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is -55.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -9.29% and -16.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -40.98% off its SMA200. PBI registered -59.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.51%.

The stock witnessed a -10.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.54%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $541.82M and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -63.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.49M, and float is at 161.19M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GUILFOILE MARY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $86918.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Fairweather James Arthur (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) bought a total of 4,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $3.42 per share for $14823.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Goldstein Daniel J (EVP/Chief Legal & Compliance) acquired 3,013 shares at an average price of $3.32 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 80,822 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -68.39% lower over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -34.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.