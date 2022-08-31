Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) on Track to Reach $69.53 in a Year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is 29.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $69.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.2% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 85.93% higher than the price target low of $60.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 13.23% and 15.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 29.18% off its SMA200. CD registered -23.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.91%.

The stock witnessed a 30.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.89%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $508.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.27. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.47% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.00% this year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.56M, and float is at 176.61M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.38% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -24.75% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -22.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.