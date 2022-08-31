CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) down -55.15% since start of the year

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is -55.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $23.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is -13.19% and -6.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -49.64% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -68.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.02%.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.50%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $216.06M and $141.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.87% and -81.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.40% this year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.28M, and float is at 39.22M with Short Float at 17.10%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $10.25 per share for a total of $45100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77757.0 shares.

CleanSpark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.18 per share for $37531.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73357.0 shares of the CLSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Wood Thomas Leigh (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $8.70 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 60,196 shares of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK).