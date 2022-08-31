Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Is Down -28.51% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -28.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $19.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -63.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -6.64% and 18.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -3.55% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -27.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.70%.

The stock witnessed a 24.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.45%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $957.76M and $276.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.75% and -40.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -334.40% this year.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.56M, and float is at 69.59M with Short Float at 14.95%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stilwell McDavid,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Stilwell McDavid sold 3,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 15 at a price of $16.80 per share for a total of $58919.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31611.0 shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that HEALY JAMES (Director) sold a total of 286,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $16.12 per share for $4.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CHRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, HEALY JAMES (Director) disposed off 48,329 shares at an average price of $17.17 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -62.38% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -90.07% lower over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -22.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.