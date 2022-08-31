Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is 90.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.95 and a high of $34.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.68% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.26% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.35, the stock is 2.35% and 8.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -6.59% at the moment leaves the stock 29.06% off its SMA200. DK registered 68.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.59%.

The stock witnessed a 9.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3312 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $16.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.23% and -18.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.60% this year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.81M, and float is at 69.50M with Short Float at 7.21%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Delek US Holdings, Inc.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $40.27 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.31 million shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Director) sold a total of 68 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $40.09 per share for $2726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.33 million shares of the DK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Director) disposed off 11,224 shares at an average price of $40.15 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 34,321,839 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 78.78% up over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is -13.38% lower over the same period. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is 66.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.