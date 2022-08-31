Eversource Energy (ES) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.07 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $91.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.72% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.79% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $90.77, the stock is -1.45% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. ES registered -0.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.84%.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9227 employees, a market worth around $31.87B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.66 and Fwd P/E is 20.71. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -4.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Eversource Energy (ES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eversource Energy (ES) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eversource Energy is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.89M, and float is at 345.14M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUTLER GREGORY B,the company’sExecutive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $91.33 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71814.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BUTH JAY S. (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $92.55 per share for $60158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17516.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Conner Penelope M (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $91.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 4,979 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.08% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 17.99% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 5.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.