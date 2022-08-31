FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is -17.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.82 and a high of $268.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $216.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25% off its average median price target of $291.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.58% off the consensus price target high of $342.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 12.87% higher than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $213.48, the stock is -7.04% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -6.70% off its SMA200. FDX registered -19.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.67%.

The stock witnessed a -10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.94%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $58.00B and $93.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.71% and -20.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 260.00M, and float is at 240.08M with Short Float at 1.32%.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carere Brie,the company’sEVP/Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Carere Brie sold 11,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $228.85 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16366.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Brannon Jill (EVP – Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 1,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $237.77 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7785.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Brannon Jill (EVP – Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 5,620 shares at an average price of $237.00 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 8,113 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 0.54% up over the past 12 months.