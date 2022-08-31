Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is -41.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.86 and a high of $109.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.9% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 9.77% higher than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.26, the stock is -7.19% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -23.09% off its SMA200. FBHS registered -38.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.75%.

The stock witnessed a -10.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.22%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 28056 employees, a market worth around $8.58B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.50% and -43.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.30M, and float is at 128.82M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Martin,the company’sSVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy. SEC filings show that Thomas Martin sold 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $89.28 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23683.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that PHYFER CHERI M (President, Global Plumbing) sold a total of 23,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $101.15 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20052.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -17.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.