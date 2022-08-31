Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 41.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.01 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $39.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $39.97, the stock is -4.44% and -6.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 18.58% off its SMA200. GO registered 56.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.89%.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.50%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.76 and Fwd P/E is 33.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.24% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.20% this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.58M, and float is at 88.43M with Short Float at 6.84%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindberg Eric J. Jr.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $39.55 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60560.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Sheedy Robert Joseph Jr. (President) sold a total of 6,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $39.33 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63992.0 shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Gray Lindsay E. (VP Corporate Controller) disposed off 10,075 shares at an average price of $42.78 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 18,598 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).